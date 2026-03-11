Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis Announces Pricing of Hybrid Bonds Offering

Stellantis Announces Pricing of Hybrid Bonds Offering

AMSTERDAM, March 11, 2026 - Stellantis N.V. today announced the pricing of its offering of subordinated perpetual hybrid bonds, executed on March 10.

The issuance will be structured in the following tranches:

€2.2 billion Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Capital Securities, having a non-call period of 5.25 years, perpetual maturity and an annual coupon of 6.250% until the first reset date of June 16, 2031;





€1.8 billion Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Capital Securities, having a non-call period of 8 years, perpetual maturity and an annual coupon of 6.875% until the first reset date of March 16, 2034; and





£865 million Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Capital Securities, having a non-call period of 6.5 years, perpetual maturity and an annual coupon of 8.250% until the first reset date of September 16, 2032.





The settlement of the offering is expected to occur on March 16, 2026. The offering fully utilizes the authorization granted by the Company's Board of Directors to issue up to €5 billion subordinated perpetual hybrid bonds, as previously communicated.

This issuance will further strengthen Stellantis' capital structure and liquidity position.

