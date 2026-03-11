Sono-Tek Corporation: Sono-Tek Announces $820K Order for Diagnostic Medical Device Coating Systems

MILTON, N.Y., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it has received a purchase order valued at $820,000 for coating equipment to be used in the production of diagnostic medical devices.

The order, placed through a subcontractor integrating Sono-Tek's technology into a larger automated manufacturing line, reflects the continued scaling of production by an existing customer in the medical sector. The system will support a diagnostic-related application involving the deposition of a specialized electronically active layer and represents a significant expansion in production capability compared to earlier equipment supplied by Sono-Tek. The system is expected to ship during fiscal year 2027.

Steve Harshbarger, President and CEO of Sono-Tek, commented:

"This order reflects the continued progression of our relationship with this customer as they scale their manufacturing capabilities. The customer previously purchased two Sono-Tek production systems priced between $175,000 and $190,000 as they began scaling early production. This latest order represents a meaningful step forward in both system capability and throughput, and demonstrates our strategy of supporting customers as they transition toward larger, more complex production platforms with higher average selling prices."

This award further reinforces Sono-Tek's continued success in the medical device sector, a key growth driver in the Company's long-term strategy. Importantly, this order is from a different customer than the previously announced $5.0 million and $2.8 million medical device system orders, highlighting the Company's expanding footprint across multiple production programs within the broader medical sector. The Company believes this program may lead to additional opportunities with this customer as production continues to expand, including potential future orders for larger integrated coating systems that further increase average selling prices.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems that are shaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. Our ultrasonic coating systems are used to apply thin films onto parts used in diverse industries including microelectronics, alternative energy, medical devices, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development sectors worldwide. Sono-Tek's inroads into the clean energy sector are showing transformative results in next-gen solar cells, fuel cells, green hydrogen generation, and carbon capture applications.

Our product line is rapidly evolving, transitioning from R&D to high-volume production machines with significantly higher average selling prices, showcasing our market leadership and adaptability. Our comprehensive suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services are expected to generate unparalleled results for our clients and help some of the world's most promising companies achieve technological breakthroughs and bring them to the market. We strategically deliver our products to customers through a network of direct sales personnel, carefully chosen independent distributors, and experienced sales representatives, ensuring efficient market reach across diverse sectors around the globe.

Our solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations and could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions, including political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; inflationary and supply chain pressures; continued strength of sales to the medical device market; continued private and public funding for the clean energy sector; continued strong demand for Sono-Tek's suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services in the clean energy and other markets; maintenance of order backlog; evolving tariff policies; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues within the forecasted range of sales guidance. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

