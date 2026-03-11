New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2026 / 11:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 28 February 2026 were as follows: NAV per Share, cum income: 195.52p NAV per Share, ex income: 192.33p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

11 March 2026

