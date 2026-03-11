Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
11.03.2026 13:21 Uhr
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Net Asset Value(s) 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
Net Asset Value(s) 
11-March-2026 / 11:49 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 

LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 28 February 2026 were as 
follows: 

NAV per Share, cum income:     195.52p 
 
NAV per Share, ex income:     192.33p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

11 March 2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     NSI 
LEI Code:   213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
Sequence No.: 420791 
EQS News ID:  2289668 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289668&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2026 07:49 ET (11:49 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
