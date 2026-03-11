Decoy Therapeutics, Inc: Decoy Therapeutics Enters Strategic Partnership with Quantori to Deploy Google Cloud-native Integrated AI-Driven Peptide Design and Molecular Simulation Platform

Partnership supported by funding from Google Cloud will increase Decoy's computational peptide design bandwidth by 25-100x

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and HOUSTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOY) (Decoy, or the Company), a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs), a new category of antivirals engineered to work across multiple viruses, today announced a collaboration with Quantori, a leading provider of digital transformation services and technology for the life sciences and healthcare industries, supported by funding from Google Cloud, to build a Google Cloud-native peptide design platform intended to dramatically increase the speed and scale of antiviral peptide discovery.

"At its core, this collaboration is about speed," said Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Decoy Therapeutics. "By working with Quantori and leveraging Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure, we are building a foundation that will allow Decoy to fundamentally accelerate the pace at which we can design new peptides. This will result in a dramatic improvement in our ability to explore chemical space, iterate on designs and translate computational insights into real therapeutic candidates. This will be foundational to realizing the intent of D-MAVs - single antiviral drugs that are effective against multiple viruses for both prevention and treatment, thus addressing multiple valuable commercial opportunities and important public health use cases in one drug program."

The collaboration will deliver a production-grade, cloud-based infrastructure built on Google Cloud Platform that integrates advanced protein folding models, molecular dynamics simulations and performance optimization tools into a single scalable environment. The new platform is designed to integrate Cloud-native infrastructure, advanced machine learning and high-performance computing directly into Decoy's proprietary IMP³ACT design-build-test-learn engine. By unifying these capabilities into a single production-grade computational environment, Decoy expects to increase computational throughput by approximately 25- to 100-fold, enabling a step-change improvement in how rapidly new peptide candidates can be conceived, optimized and advanced. Additionally, the modularity of the platform will allow Decoy to continually adapt and upgrade its capabilities in the fluid competitive space of AI-driven molecular design.

The architecture also lays the foundation for a new generation of AI-enabled research tools that can integrate emerging protein design models, generative AI techniques, and experimental data streams into Decoy's discovery workflows.

"This platform also provides a flexible capability to easily integrate novel design algorithms and models, which, as we all know, continue to evolve rapidly," said Dr. Barbara Hibner, Chief Scientific Officer. "In addition, it enables the seamless incorporation of our proprietary structure-function data - which we are very good at generating - directly into the peptide design process to drive the design models of both today and the future."

"Decoy's IMP³ACT platform represents an exciting application of modern computational biology," said Yuriy Gankin, Chief Scientific Officer of Quantori. "By combining scalable cloud infrastructure, advanced molecular simulation workflows, and Quantori's Q-Suite accelerators, we aim to create a platform that dramatically expands the speed and scale of peptide discovery."

Under the agreement, Quantori will deploy a fully containerized, GPU-accelerated computational architecture powered by components of its Q-Suite engineering platform. These accelerators enable rapid integration of AI models, scalable high-performance computing workflows, and production-grade scientific applications tailored to the needs of computational drug discovery.

The platform will support:

Tiered protein folding pipelines, enabling dynamic trade-offs between speed and structural accuracy

Advanced molecular dynamics simulations with GPU acceleration and AI-enhanced sampling

Diffusion-based conformational ensemble generation to improve structural plausibility

Automated algorithm selection and precision optimization to balance computational efficiency and model fidelity

Real-time monitoring, visualization of 3D structures and performance benchmarking through a unified interface

The unified environment will support forward and reverse protein folding workflows, enabling both structure prediction and design applications. Integration with molecular dynamics pipelines will allow Decoy to move seamlessly from sequence generation to structural validation and conformational analysis within a single orchestrated system.

The initiative builds on Decoy's existing momentum in applying an engineering mindset to drug discovery and reflects the Company's broader strategy of leveraging advanced computation to reduce the time, cost and risk associated with developing peptide-conjugate therapeutics.

About Quantori

Quantori is an accelerator-powered digital engineering and AI solutions services company focused exclusively on the life sciences and healthcare industries. The company develops advanced scientific software platforms, data infrastructure, and AI-enabled research tools that accelerate drug discovery and R&D operations. Quantori's Q-Suite platform provides modular software accelerators that enable rapid development of cloud-native scientific systems integrating machine learning, high-performance computing, and experimental data pipelines.

Learn more at www.quantori.com or follow Quantori on LinkedIn.

About Decoy Therapeutics, Inc.

Decoy Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (DMAVs), a new category of antivirals engineered to target shared viral mechanisms, enabling a single, adaptable drug to work across multiple viruses. Built on the proprietary IMP³ACT platform, which combines AI-enabled design and rapid synthesis, Decoy develops antivirals designed to move faster into the clinic and expand what is possible in viral prevention and treatment. The Company's lead candidates target multiple respiratory viruses, addressing the health and societal burden of viral disease.

Learn more at decoytx.com and connect with the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Decoy, including expected achievement of milestones for its lead asset and future prospects of Decoy. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Decoy, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "can," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risk that the Company will not obtain sufficient financing to execute on their business plans and risks related to Decoy's products and development plans, including unanticipated issues with any IND application process and the potential of the IMP3ACT platform. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in its reports filed with the SEC, including its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 22, 2025, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Decoy's actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

SOURCE Decoy Therapeutics, Inc