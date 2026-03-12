

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG.DE) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR2.033 billion, or EUR2.56 per share. This compares with EUR3.066 billion, or EUR3.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.7% to EUR49.387 billion from EUR54.077 billion last year.



Daimler Truck Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.033 Bln. vs. EUR3.066 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.56 vs. EUR3.64 last year. -Revenue: EUR49.387 Bln vs. EUR54.077 Bln last year.



