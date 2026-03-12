

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Life Holding AG (SLW1.F) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at CHF1.234 billion, or CHF43.47 per share. This compares with CHF1.224 billion, or CHF42.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to CHF8.750 billion from CHF8.678 billion last year.



Swiss Life Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF1.234 Bln. vs. CHF1.224 Bln. last year. -EPS: CHF43.47 vs. CHF42.29 last year. -Revenue: CHF8.750 Bln vs. CHF8.678 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News