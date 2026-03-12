

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW (BAMXY.PK) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR7.294 billion, or EUR11.89 per share. This compares with EUR7.290 billion, or EUR11.62 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.3% to EUR133.453 billion from EUR142.380 billion last year.



BMW earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR7.294 Bln. vs. EUR7.290 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR11.89 vs. EUR11.62 last year. -Revenue: EUR133.453 Bln vs. EUR142.380 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News