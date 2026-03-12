

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Informa (INF.L) reported a fiscal 2025 loss before tax of 64.3 million pounds compared to profit of 407.3 million pounds, last year. Statutory profit per share was 0.8 pence compared to 22.2 pence. Adjusted operating profit increased to 1.14 billion pounds from 995.0 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 55.6 pence compared to 50.1 pence.



Fiscal 2025 revenue was 4.04 billion pounds compared to 3.55 billion pounds, previous year.



