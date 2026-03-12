

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) announced a profit for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR3.131 billion, or EUR4.30 per share. This compares with EUR5.135 billion, or EUR6.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, RWE AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.803 billion or EUR2.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 27.2% to EUR17.628 billion from EUR24.224 billion last year.



RWE AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR3.131 Bln. vs. EUR5.135 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR4.30 vs. EUR6.91 last year. -Revenue: EUR17.628 Bln vs. EUR24.224 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News