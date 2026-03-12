Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Increases Drill Program to 60,000 Metres at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce that on the back of the success achieved to date with drilling at the Company's Enchi Gold Project ("Enchi" or the "Project") in Ghana, and additional cash proceeds of approximately $10 million from the exercise of warrants that were exercised prior to expiry on February 27, 2026, the Company has increased its current drill program to 60,000 metres, with three active drill rigs on site.

Luke Alexander, President and CEO of Newcore stated, "We are excited to be in a strong cash position to continue to advance the development of our Enchi Gold Project while unlocking the district scale potential through the drill bit. With the Pre-Feasibility Study well underway and on track for completion by the end of June 2026, our drilling has shifted focus to defining the longer-term growth potential at Enchi within the high-grade structures that extend at depth. We have a busy year ahead as we focus on project development alongside exploration to further realize the potential of our Enchi Gold Project in Ghana."

Greg Smith, Vice President of Exploration of Newcore stated, "We have an active year ahead as drilling continues at Enchi with a focus on resource growth, with an expanded 60,000 metre drill program underway and three drill rigs active on site. The first phase of our drill program delivered strong results targeting shallow gold mineralization, highlighting strong continuity and wide zones of mineralization within the first 100 vertical metres. With the drill program now in its second phase at Enchi, targeting mineralization below a vertical depth of 200 metres, we look forward to building on the exciting first diamond drill results as we prove out the higher-grade potential at depth."

In addition to drilling, development work in support of advancing the Enchi Gold Project continues with a Pre-Feasibility Study targeted for completion by the end of June 2026. Further work is underway to advance the technical merits of the Project, including metallurgical testwork, hydrogeological testing, geotechnical work, and environmental work.

Enchi Current Drill Program

The 60,000 metre drill program underway at Enchi commenced August 2024, targeting near-surface oxide and shallow fresh mineralization. The drill program is in its second phase and is focused on discovery and resource growth, including drilling targeting the potential for resource growth along strike at existing deposits along with diamond drilling targeting the higher-grade potential at depth. The primary goal of the completed first phase of the drill program was Reverse Circulation ("RC") infill drilling for resource conversion to improve the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate, with most of the first phase of the drill program allocated to the two largest deposits at Enchi, Boin and Sewum. All deposit areas and pre-resource targets at Enchi remain open along strike and at depth, providing for future resource growth across the district-scale property.

Newcore Gold Best Practice

Newcore is committed to best practice standards for all exploration, sampling and drilling activities. Drilling was completed by an independent drilling firm using industry standard RC and Diamond Drill equipment. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Intertek Labs located in Tarkwa, Ghana for 50 gram gold fire assay.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration at Newcore, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data including confirmation of the drillhole data files against the original drillhole logs and assay certificates.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 13% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometres to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2024 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

