

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Thursday U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of TECNIS PureSee IOL, an extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lens (IOL) intended for use in cataract surgery. The approval of the TECNIS PureSee IOL gives surgeons an important new lens option.



TECNIS PureSee IOL delivers clarity of vision for patients, with 97% of them reporting no very bothersome visual disturbances. TECNIS PureSee IOL will be available for patients in the U.S. later this year.



Cataracts naturally form as the eye ages, making everyday activities such as reading, driving, and recognizing faces more difficult. Cataract surgery is one of the safest and most commonly performed procedures worldwide.



In a single procedure, TECNIS PureSee IOL addresses both cataract-related vision loss and the effects of presbyopia, which occurs when your eyes gradually lose the ability to see objects clearly up close. TECNIS PureSee IOL is built on the industry-leading TECNIS platform, combining advanced optics with proprietary material.



TECNIS PureSee IOL is the first and only U.S. FDA-approved extended depth of focus (EDOF) IOL with no warning on loss of contrast sensitivity.



TECNIS PureSee IOL is approved globally, and nearly half a million eyes worldwide have already experienced clearer, uninterrupted vision with TECNIS PureSee IOL after cataract surgery.



