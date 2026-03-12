With reference to an announcement published by Alvotech S.A. (symbol: ALVO) on February 11, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on March 13, 2026.

ISIN LU2458332611 Company name Alvotech S.A. Total share capital before the increase 324.801.040 shares Increase in share capital 21.737.107 shares Total share capital following the increase 346.538.147 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol ALVO Orderbook ID 260316