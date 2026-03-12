With reference to an announcement published by Alvotech S.A. (symbol: ALVO) on February 11, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on March 13, 2026.
|ISIN
|LU2458332611
|Company name
|Alvotech S.A.
|Total share capital before the increase
|324.801.040 shares
|Increase in share capital
|21.737.107 shares
|Total share capital following the increase
|346.538.147 shares
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|ALVO
|Orderbook ID
|260316
© 2026 GlobeNewswire