Sword Group adapts its strategy in a market transformed by Artificial Intelligence

As part of the financial meeting (SFAF) held today, Sword Group presented its vision and strategic directions in an environment shaped by the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence technologies and their transformative impact on business activities.

Strengthening Our AI Expertise
The Group reaffirmed its commitment to continuously adapting its areas of expertise to the new challenges brought about by AI. This evolution is reflected in the reinforcement of our capabilities across all our high value-added domains:
• Data Management, an essential pillar for powering and optimizing intelligent models,
• Cloud Computing, a foundational element ensuring scalability and resilience of solutions,
• Cybersecurity, now indispensable in an environment where threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated,
• Governance, guaranteeing control, compliance, and the effectiveness of information systems.

Focusing Our Efforts on High-Return Projects
In a rapidly evolving market, Sword Group is pursuing a strategy firmly oriented toward projects that generate strong ROI for its clients.
This approach is built on:
• Identifying projects with high operational value,
• Applying a proven and rigorous execution methodology,
• Providing support designed to maximize the tangible impact of AI technologies on business operations.

Strengthening Our Client Partnerships Through Expertise and Fixed-Price Commitments
The Group is intensifying its collaborations with clients through:
• Specialised consulting engagements,
• Fixed-price projects that are both structuring and innovation-driven.
This momentum fosters deeper cooperation, enabling optimal control over costs, timelines, and the quality of deliverables.

Heading Toward 2026: Confidence in the Business Plan and AI Investments
Sword Group reaffirmed its confidence in achieving its 2026 business plan, supported by strong commercial momentum and the consistency of its operational model.
At the same time, the Group is preparing for the future through a structured investment plan focused on artificial intelligence technologies, a key driver of growth for the coming years.

A Rigorous and Selective Approach to External Growth Opportunities
Finally, Sword Group remains attentive to acquisition opportunities that can support its development, while maintaining a prudent, selective approach that is strictly aligned with its long-term strategy and ambitions.

Sword Group
Sword has 3,600+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

