Lime Technologies AB: Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in Lime Technologies AB (publ)

12.3.2026 17:35:01 CET | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Decisions of extraordinary general meeting

Lime Technologies AB (publ) (the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting Thursday on 12 March 2026. The extraordinary general meeting resolved on authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions of own shares. Below is a summary of the resolution.

Resolution on authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions of own shares

In accordance with the proposal by the board of directors, the general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions before the next annual general meeting, resolve on acquisitions of the Company's own shares. The purpose of the authorisation is to provide the board of directors tools for active capital allocation during a period characterised by significant movements in the equity market. Acquisitions may be made of a maximum number of shares such that the Company's holding of own shares at any given time, does not exceed ten (10) per cent of all shares in the Company. Acquisitions of own shares may be made on Nasdaq Stockholm or through a directed offer to all shareholders. Acquisitions on Nasdaq Stockholm may only be made at a price per share that does not exceed the higher price of the latest independent trade and the highest latest independent purchase offer on the trading venue where the share is traded and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions determined by Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclosure regulation

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the mentioned contact person, at 17:35 CET on 12 March 2026.

Contacts

  • Erik Syrén, Chairman of the Board, +46707385072, erik.syren@monterro.com

About Lime Technologies AB (publ)

Lime helps businesses to become better at customer care. The company develops and sells digital products for development and management of customer relationships. Lime was founded in 1990 and has over 500 employees. The company has offices in Lund, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Oslo, Copenhagen, Utrecht, Assen, Cologne, Helsinki and Krakow. Their customers include everything from sole traders to large organisations. www.lime-technologies.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.