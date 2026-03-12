ALTAMIR: Eddie Misrahi succeeds Maurice Tchenio as Head of Altamir Gérance

Paris, March 12, 2026 - The Board of Altamir Gérance has decided to appoint Eddie Misrahi as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altamir Gérance, the management company of Altamir, effective May 1, 2026.

This appointment is part of the planned succession of Maurice Tchenio, whose term of office was due to expire in 2028. At the age of 83, he has formally expressed his intention to organize his succession in a spirit of continuity and carefully prepared transition, consistent with the approach he had successfully implemented at Seven2.

A recognized private equity professional, Eddie Misrahi held senior leadership positions within the French entity of the Apax Group, renamed Seven2 in 2023, before serving as its Chairman from 2011 to 2025. Under his leadership, Seven2 continued its development and strengthened its position within the European private equity landscape. After handing over the operational management of Seven2 to his partners, he joined Altamir Gérance - where he had served as a Director since 2014 - as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. His deep knowledge of private equity, the investment teams, and the Apax/Seven2 ecosystem are key assets in ensuring the Company's continuity and supporting its future development. Maurice Tchenio, who remains a Director of Altamir Gérance, will continue to support Altamir and will remain closely involved in the Company's strategy and key strategic orientations.

This succession ensures the continuity of Altamir's strategy and the ongoing creation of value for its shareholders.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with NAV of almost €1.2 billion. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of assets, most of which are unlisted.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with funds managed or advised by Seven2 and Apax Partners, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in LBO and growth capital transactions and have ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Seven2 and Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Services and Consumer) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR (Société de Capital Risque). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate income tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information, visit www.altamir.fr.

