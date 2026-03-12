

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corporation said it experienced a global network disruption after a cyberattack targeting its Microsoft environment, with pro-Iran hackers claiming responsibility for the incident.



The Michigan-based company said it detected the attack on its systems but reported no signs of ransomware or malware and believes the disruption has been contained. Stryker said it is working to determine the full impact while maintaining operations through business continuity plans.



The company manufactures hospital equipment including defibrillators, ambulance cots and other medical technologies used to treat more than 150 million patients worldwide.



One system reportedly affected was Lifenet, which allows emergency responders to transmit electrocardiogram data from ambulances to hospitals. The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems warned hospitals that the system was largely nonfunctional in parts of the state and advised paramedics to relay patient data by radio until services are restored.



U.S. health and security agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, are monitoring the situation for potential impacts on patient care.



The attack comes amid heightened tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, with cybersecurity experts warning that retaliatory cyber operations against U.S. infrastructure remain a risk.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News