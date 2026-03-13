AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FSE:42FB) is pleased to announce that it is proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which the Company will issue convertible debentures ("Debentures") in the principal amount of up to $3,000,000. The Debentures may be converted into units of the Company ("Units") at the option of the holder of the Debentures at any time at a conversion price of $0.05 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Subject to the anti-dilution provisions that will be contained in the certificates governing the terms of the Warrants, each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance of the Warrants. The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum that accrues and is payable on the earlier of maturity or conversion, with accrued/unpaid interest also being convertible into Units under the same terms. The Debentures shall mature on the date that is three years following the date of issuance thereof.

The Offering remains subject to various closing conditions, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care. AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the anticipated terms and proposed completion of the Offering, and the receipt of all applicable regulatory consents in connection therewith. There is no assurance that the proposed Offering will be completed upon terms as presently proposed or at all.

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "forecasts", "schedules", "prepares", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. All statements that describe the Company's plans relating to operations and potential strategic opportunities are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. Readers are referred to the additional information regarding the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any for-ward looking statements, other than as required by law.

