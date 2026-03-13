Anzeige
Freitag, 13.03.2026
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
WKN: A40H7V | ISIN: SE0022574331
13.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
QLife Holding AB: Hipro to accelerate Egoo development and regulatory approval in China following strong interest

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company") today announces that, following the recently communicated strong interest from hospitals in China in evaluating the Egoo platform, its strategic partner Hipro Biotechnology will accelerate the path towards commercialisation based on its full responsibility for the continued development, local adaptation, regulatory approval of Egoo in China.

Under the agreed structure, Hipro will manage product development activities, regulatory submissions, manufacturing, and commercialization in the Chinese market. Qlife will receive a royalty of 20 percent on net sales generated from Egoo in China.

Hipro has already implemented certain upgrades to the Egoo Q300, including AI integration and user experience optimisation. In addition, Hipro intends to further develop connectivity features enabling communication between the device and hospitals to improve operational efficiency.

The arrangement leverages Hipro's established manufacturing capabilities, regulatory expertise, clinical network and commercial infrastructure, while enabling Qlife to maintain an asset-light exposure to the Chinese market.

"This structure provides a clear pathway to market in China while allowing Qlife to participate in long-term commercial upside through a royalty model," says Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Warthoe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phn: +45 21 63 35 34

E-mail: tw@egoo.health

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.


Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
