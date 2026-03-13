QLife Holding AB: Hipro to accelerate Egoo development and regulatory approval in China following strong interest

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company") today announces that, following the recently communicated strong interest from hospitals in China in evaluating the Egoo platform, its strategic partner Hipro Biotechnology will accelerate the path towards commercialisation based on its full responsibility for the continued development, local adaptation, regulatory approval of Egoo in China.

Under the agreed structure, Hipro will manage product development activities, regulatory submissions, manufacturing, and commercialization in the Chinese market. Qlife will receive a royalty of 20 percent on net sales generated from Egoo in China.

Hipro has already implemented certain upgrades to the Egoo Q300, including AI integration and user experience optimisation. In addition, Hipro intends to further develop connectivity features enabling communication between the device and hospitals to improve operational efficiency.

The arrangement leverages Hipro's established manufacturing capabilities, regulatory expertise, clinical network and commercial infrastructure, while enabling Qlife to maintain an asset-light exposure to the Chinese market.

"This structure provides a clear pathway to market in China while allowing Qlife to participate in long-term commercial upside through a royalty model," says Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Warthoe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phn: +45 21 63 35 34

E-mail: tw@egoo.health

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.