QLife Holding AB: Qlife provides business update on clinical progress, partnerships and commercialization initiatives

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company"), a pioneer in clinical-grade home diagnostics, today provides a business update covering recent milestones, ongoing progress, and priorities for the coming quarters.

Clinical validation and regulatory progress

Qlife has continued to strengthen the clinical foundation for the Egoo platform. The Company recently published results from the Birmingham PKU study, demonstrating that Egoo performs reliably in real-life settings. Following this milestone, Qlife has also submitted the Egoo Phe system for regulatory approval. In parallel, Qlife has reported best-in-class precision data for its Egoo HbA1c test for diabetes management, achieving a coefficient of variation (CV) below 3%, positioning the platform among the most accurate home-use solutions in its category and supporting ongoing partnering discussions.

Commercialization initiatives and pharmacy pilot

As part of Qlife's strategy to expand access to decentralized testing in addition to its home testing focus, the Company has initiated a pilot project for blood testing in pharmacies. The pilot is intended to evaluate implementation in a real-world pharmacy setting, including workflows, training requirements and patient uptake, and to inform broader commercialization planning.

Partnership execution and Hipro collaboration

Qlife has continued to deepen its collaboration with Hipro Biotechnology, including the recently entered exclusive licensing agreement granting Qlife exclusive rights to selected products from Hipro's portfolio. The collaboration combines Qlife's platform and diagnostics technology with Hipro's manufacturing, regulatory, and commercial infrastructure, and is expected to accelerate time-to-market and improve operational scalability.

In addition, following the strong interest in the Egoo Q300 in China, Hipro has accelerated the development, local adaptation, and regulatory approval of Egoo in China. Under this structure, Qlife is entitled to a 20% royalty on net sales generated from Egoo in China, enabling an asset-light exposure to the market.

Priorities and outlook

Building on recent progress, Qlife's priorities for the coming quarters include:

advancing ongoing regulatory processes and submissions in prioritized markets,

progressing commercialization initiatives and evaluating pilot outcomes, and

continuing dialogues with potential global IVD partners who have expressed strong interest in licensing and/or distribution of the Egoo/Hipro platforms e.g. in the fields of PKU, diabetes and other broad chronic disease areas.

"We are entering an exciting phase for Qlife. Over the past months we have achieved several important milestones, including strong clinical validation results, continued regulatory progress and the expansion of our collaboration with Hipro. These developments strengthen the foundation for the global rollout of the Egoo platform. At the same time, the growing interest we are seeing from potential partners and the progress in our commercialization initiatives confirm the relevance of decentralized diagnostics and the value of our platform. With several key activities underway across regulatory, commercial and partnership tracks, Qlife is well positioned to continue building momentum in the coming quarters" says Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife.

Qlife will provide further updates as key milestones are achieved.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Warthoe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phn: +45 21 63 35 34

E-mail: tw@egoo.health

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.