Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in February

Kesko's sales increased by 5.0% in February, or by 3.0% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales increased by 5.0% in February, and sales grew in all divisions. In the grocery trade division, Kesko's sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 2.6%. In the building and technical trade division, sales in technical trade grew by 6.0% in comparable terms. In the car trade division, sales increased in used cars and services, and decreased in new cars," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €488.9 million in February, up by 2.0%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 2.6%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) were at last year's level. Kespro's sales decreased by 2.0%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €361.0 million in February, up by 8.3%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 2.7%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 10.6%, while in comparable terms, sales decreased by 0.4%. The sales of Roslev Trælasthandel A/S, which was acquired in Denmark on 1 February 2025, have been included in the division's February figures in both 2025 and 2026. The Danish companies CF Petersen & Søn A/S and Tømmergaarden A/‍S have been part of Kesko as of as of 1 May 2025 and 1 June 2025, respectively. Sales in technical trade increased by 6.0% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 7.4% in Finland and 0.9% in Sweden, and decreased by 4.1% in Norway and 3.2% in Denmark.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €104.4 million in February, representing an increase of 9.5%. Car trade sales grew by 11.8%; sales decreased in new cars, and increased in used cars and services. Sports trade sales decreased by 4.4%.

Kesko Group sales in February 2026 totalled €951.7 million, representing an increase of 5.0%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in February 2026:

February 2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 398.0 +3.0 +3.0 Kespro 90.8 -2.0 -2.0 Grocery trade, total 488.9 +2.0 +2.0 Building and home improvement trade 187.7 +10.6 -0.4 Technical trade 179.3 +6.1 +6.0 Building and technical trade, total 361.0 +8.3 +2.7 Car trade 91.6 +11.8 +11.8 Sports trade 12.8 -4.4 -4.4 Car trade, total 104.4 +9.5 +9.5 Common functions and eliminations -2.6 Grand total 951.7 +5.0 +3.0 Finland, total 751.0 +4.0 +4.0 Other countries, total 200.7 +9.0 -1.1 Grand total 951.7 +5.0 +3.0

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-February 2026:

1.1.-28.2.2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 816.5 +2.7 +2.7 Kespro 182.6 -3.3 -3.3 Grocery trade, total 999.1 +1.6 +1.6 Building and home improvement trade 370.8 +14.6 +0.6 Technical trade 359.6 +2.4 +2.2 Building and technical trade, total 718.7 +8.2 +1.4 Car trade 182.9 +6.4 +6.4 Sports trade 26.2 +1.8 +1.8 Car trade, total 209.1 +5.8 +5.8 Common functions and eliminations -4.6 Grand total 1,922.3 +4.4 +1.9 Finland, total 1,515.5 +2.7 +2.7 Other countries, total 406.8 +11.3 -1.2 Grand total 1,922.3 +4.4 +1.9

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments and other structural arrangements completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in February 2026 compared to February 2025:

February January-February Grocery trade 0 0 Kespro 0 -1 Building and technical trade, Finland 0 -1 Building and technical trade, Sweden 0 -1 Building and technical trade, Norway 0 -1 Building and technical trade, Denmark 0 -1 Car trade service business 0 -1

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

