WKN: A2QKGG | ISIN: NO0010904923 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 10:54
0,099 Euro
-1,00 % -0,001
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0970,10011:05
0,0960,09910:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 07:06 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus ASA: Completion of divestment of aerospace business to SpaceX

(Oslo, Norway, 13 March 2026) Reference is made to the stock exchange release published on 5 February 2026 regarding Hexagon Purus ASA's ("Hexagon Purus" or the "Company") agreement to divest its U.S. aerospace business to SpaceX.

The transaction has now been completed following satisfaction of the agreed closing conditions.

For more information:
Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
