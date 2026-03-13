Anzeige
Freitag, 13.03.2026
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
12.03.26 | 15:27
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 10:30 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

13 March 2026

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces the purchase of the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Date of purchase:

12 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

4.607

Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):

4.2800

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

306,221,628 Sterling Shares

71,456,470 Sterling Shares

24,156,302 US Dollar Shares

454,517 US Dollar Shares

From 12 March 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 468,825,298.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2026 PR Newswire
