Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") announces that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at the offices of Garfinkle Biderman LLP, 1 Adelaide Street East, 8th Floor, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9.

The Meeting has been called to address a number of significant items of business, including resolutions with respect to a proposed name change, a share consolidation, and the relocation of the Company's registered office from British Columbia to Ontario. Full details of all matters to be considered at the Meeting are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated March 8, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Meeting Details

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time)

Location: Garfinkle Biderman LLP, 1 Adelaide Street East, 8th Floor, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Record Date: March 3, 2026

Proxy Deadline: 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 6, 2026

Items of Business

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on the following matters:

Receipt and consideration of the audited financial statements for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, together with the auditors' reports thereon

Election of the Company's directors for the ensuing year

Re-appointment of WDM LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the Audit Committee

Re-approval of the Corporation's Omnibus Incentive Plan

Special resolution to change the Corporation's registered office from British Columbia to Ontario

Special resolution to change the name of the Corporation to "Altrova Inc." or such other name as the Board may determine

Special resolution to authorize a consolidation of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on the basis of a ratio within a range of one (1) post-consolidation share for every two (2) to ten (10) pre-consolidation shares, with the final ratio to be determined by the Board

Proposed Name Change to Altrova Inc.

Among the special resolutions to be considered at the Meeting is a proposal to change the name of the Corporation to "Altrova Inc.", or such other name as the Board of Directors may determine and as may be acceptable to applicable regulatory authorities. If approved, the name change will become effective upon the filing of the required articles of amendment, at a time to be determined by the Board, subject to any regulatory approvals. The Corporation will issue a news release if and when the name change becomes effective.

Shareholders should note that notwithstanding shareholder approval, the Board retains the authority to revoke the resolution prior to it being acted upon.

Proposed Share Consolidation

Shareholders will also be asked to consider a special resolution authorizing a consolidation of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at a ratio within the range of one (1) post-consolidation share for every two (2) to ten (10) pre-consolidation shares. The Board will have the sole discretion to determine the final consolidation ratio and the timing of implementation, subject to regulatory approval.

The Board believes that flexibility to implement a consolidation may assist the Corporation in evaluating and pursuing strategic opportunities and financings. The Corporation will issue a news release if and when any consolidation becomes effective. Shareholders are encouraged to carefully review the full description of the proposed consolidation as set out in the Circular.

Proposed Change of Registered Office

The Board is also seeking shareholder approval to change the province of the Corporation's registered office from British Columbia to Ontario. This change is intended to align the Corporation's registered office with its principal place of business and management, streamline corporate administration, and reduce operational complexity. The change is not expected to affect shareholders' shareholdings or voting rights.

Director Nominees

The following individuals have been nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting:

Tony Clement - Director; Chair of the Audit Committee

Raf Souccar - Director; Audit Committee member

Seymour Ferreira - Director

Donovan Bailey - Director; Audit Committee member

Jerry Dias - Director

Geoff Benic - Chief Executive Officer and Director

How to Vote

Shareholders of record as at the close of business on the Record Date of March 3, 2026, are entitled to vote at the Meeting. Registered Shareholders may vote by attending the Meeting in person or by completing and returning the enclosed Form of Proxy. Beneficial Shareholders should follow the voting instructions provided by their broker or other intermediary.

Proxies must be received by the Corporation's registrar and transfer agent, Olympia Trust Company, no later than 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 6, 2026. Proxies may be submitted by:

Email: proxy@olympiatrust.com

Mail: Olympia Trust Company, Proxy Dept., PO Box 128, STN M, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2H6

Fax: 1-403-668-8307

Internet: https://css.olympiatrust.com/pxlogin

The Circular and all additional materials have been filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders are encouraged to carefully review the Circular prior to voting. Copies of the Circular, Form of Proxy, and voting instruction form may also be obtained free of charge by contacting Olympia Trust Company at the address or email noted above.

Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer, Safe Supply, commented, "This Annual General and Special Meeting reflects an important moment in Safe Supply's evolution. The resolutions before shareholders, including the proposed name change and share consolidation, are designed to provide the Board with the flexibility to position the Company for its next chapter. We encourage all shareholders to review the Circular carefully and to make their voices heard."

"Good governance begins with transparency and shareholder engagement. This meeting gives our shareholders the opportunity to weigh in on the direction of the Company at a pivotal moment. The Board is committed to acting in the best long-term interests of all stakeholders, and we look forward to a productive dialogue on April 8th," commented Raf Souccar, Chairman of the Board, Safe Supply.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a publicly traded company building and backing innovations in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through acquisitions, partnerships, and growth capital, the Company assembles a diversified portfolio that leverages data, science, and digital platforms to improve access and outcomes at scale. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved its contents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, as well as various assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except as required by law.

