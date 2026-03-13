The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

The Diverse Income Trust plc

13th March 2026

It is announced that at the close of business on 12 March 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

12th March 2026 122.49 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 120.75 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

13th March 2026