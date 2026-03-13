Anzeige
Freitag, 13.03.2026
WKN: A2JM5P | ISIN: SE0010948711 | Ticker-Symbol: OVZ
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 13:23
5,800 Euro
+3,57 % +0,200
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 10:00 Uhr
Ovzon AB: Ovzon receives order from the U.S. Department of War of 1.3 MUSD

Ovzon has received a three-month order, through SES Space & Defense, to support the U.S. Department of War (U.S. DOW). The order covers Ovzon's SATCOM services and technical support. The order amounts to 1.3 MUSD (approximately 12 MSEK), with service commencing immediately.

The U.S. DOW is a long-standing Ovzon customer since 2014, and the company views this new order as another important step in a strategic collaboration. The customer operates a broad, installed base of remote, mobile Ovzon satellite terminals, which enable rapid deployment and operational flexibility.

"We are pleased to once again support the U.S. DOW with mission-critical SATCOM capabilities. It reflects the value of our solutions, technology, and the strong foundation built over time. Our focus is on delivering performance, mobility, and resiliency to support the customer and to continue to develop and strengthen this long-term partnership," says Per Norén, CEO of Ovzon.

For further information please contact:
Per Norén, CEO, pno@ovzon.com, +46 73 070 56 47

About Ovzon
Ovzon offers world-leading integrated mobile satellite communications services, SATCOM-as-a-Service, to customers globally. The services combine high throughput satellite networks, mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and dedicated customer support. Ovzon's offerings meet the growing demand for mission critical connectivity for customers with high performance, mobility and resiliency requirements such as Defense, National security and Public safety. On July 5, 2024, commercial service commenced on Ovzon's proprietary developed geostationary satellite Ovzon 3. Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden as well as Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL in the USA. Ovzon is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit www.ovzon.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
