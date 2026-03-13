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WKN: A1H4S6 | ISIN: LT0000128415 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
13.03.26 | 16:50
0,851 Euro
-1,62 % -0,014
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OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LITGRID AB Chart 1 Jahr
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LITGRID AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8040,89816:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
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LITGRID: Decision adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The following decision was adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (legal entity code 302564383, registered office address at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius) (the "Company") which was held on13-03-2026:

1. Regarding the approval of the Decision of 17 February 2026 of the Board of LITGRID AB to conclude agreements on the provision of humanitarian aid

1.1. To approve the Decision of 17 February 2026 of the Board of LITGRID to conclude humanitarian aid provision agreements with entities operating in Ukraine that meet the requirements of the Law on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of the Republic of Lithuania, and to approve the following essential terms and conditions of the humanitarian aid agreement:

1.1.1. Subject matter of the agreements - humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian energy sector. The value of humanitarian aid is EUR 159,821.78.

1.1.2. Object of the agreements - the Company's equipment specified in the list of equipment to be transferred (attached).

1.1.3. Parties to the agreements - LITGRID AB and the entities specified in Article 11(21) of the Law on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of the Republic of Lithuania.

1.1.4. Purpose of the humanitarian aid - restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector facilities damaged during the war.

1.2. To authorize the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (with the right to sub-delegate) to conclude humanitarian aid agreements under the essential terms and conditions specified in paragraph 1.1 of this decision and to agree other (non-essential) terms of these agreements on behalf of the Company, provided that the approval of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania and the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania to provide humanitarian aid have been obtained and there exists other conditions for the provision of humanitarian aid specified in legal acts.

Enclosed:

  1. List of equipment.

Contact person for a more detailed information:
Jurga Eivaite
Communications Project Manager
+370 613 19977, jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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