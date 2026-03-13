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WKN: A2DKAC | ISIN: FR0013227113 | Ticker-Symbol: SOH1
Xetra
13.03.26 | 17:35
58,78 Euro
+2,65 % +1,52
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOITEC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOITEC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,2859,3618:23
59,2859,3618:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 17:58 Uhr
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SOITEC: Soitec and NSIG to agree extension of licensing framework

Bernin (France), March 13, 2026 - Soitec, a world leader in the design and manufacture of innovative semiconductor materials, and Shanghai-based National Silicon Industry Group Co., Ltd. (NSIG) have agreed to a 10-year extension to their manufacturing and commercial licensing framework, in response to growing Chinese demand for Soitec SOI products and technologies. The agreement remains subject to final approval, including ratification by NSIG's shareholders expected to be obtained by March 31, 2026.

The agreement with NSIG subsidiaries Simgui and Simwings extends the existing licensing framework underpinning their longstanding partnership, with no new technology transfer and a joint commitment to strengthen Soitec's SOI intellectual property rights in China. It reinforces Soitec's position in China's fast-growing engineered substrates market.

NSIG is a longstanding Soitec shareholder and has been an industrial partner for over a decade, with a ~5.8% stake in the Group as of March 2026.

*****

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of more than 2,200 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,300 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information visit our Website and follow us on LinkedIn and X
Media Relations: media@soitec.com
Investor Relations: investors@soitec.com

Attachment

  • 2026.03.13 PR Soitec_NSIG Eng (2)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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