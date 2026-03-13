EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Notice of extraordinary general meeting of Brödernas Group AB



13.03.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF BRÖDERNAS GROUP AB Shareholders in Brödernas Group AB, reg. no. 559083-8073, are hereby convened to the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 27 March 2026 at 09.00 a.m. at Kungsgatan 9 in Stockholm. Right to participate Shareholders who wish to attend the general meeting shall be registered in the company's share register no later than the day of the meeting. A representative or proxy for the shareholder shall provide document of authorisation such as a power of attorney and/or registration certificate.

Proposed agenda 1. Election of chairperson of the meeting. 2. Preparation and approval of the voting register. 3. Approval of the agenda. 4. Election of person to attest the minutes. 5. Determination of whether the meeting was duly convened. 6. Documents as reffered to in the Swedish Companies Act. 7. Resolution regarding liquidation. 8. Close of meeting.

Comments regarding item 7 Resolution on whether the company should be placed into liquidation, depending on whether its shareholders' equity is equal to or exceeds the registered share capital

Documents Documents referred to in the Companies Act will be available at the company's address no later than two weeks prior to the general meeting.

Number of shares and votes The total number of shares and votes in the company at the time of issuance of this notice is 5,000.

Information The shareholders are hereby reminded of their right to request information at the general meeting pursuant to Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act. _____________________________ The board of directors of Brödernas Group AB 13 March 2026 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



13.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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