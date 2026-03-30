EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ownership change and capital injection following confirmation of reorganisation plans
Following the reorganisation plans gaining legal force, an ownership change has been implemented in Brödernas Group AB (publ) and its subsidiaries ("Brödernas").
As part of the implementation of the reorganisation plans, certain liabilities have been written down in accordance with their terms, resulting in a strengthened balance sheet.
Furthermore, Brödernas has received a capital injection from the new shareholders in accordance with the reorganisation plans. The capital contribution further strengthens the company's financial position and supports its continued operations going forward.
For further information, please contact:
This information is such that Brödernas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, on 28 March 2026 at 13.40 CEST.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
30.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brödernas Group AB
|Östermalmstorg 5
|114 42 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|NO0013250597
|WKN:
|A3LZNP
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2299812
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2299812 30.03.2026 CET/CEST