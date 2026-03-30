EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ownership change and capital injection following confirmation of reorganisation plans



30.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ownership change and capital injection following confirmation of reorganisation plans

Following the reorganisation plans gaining legal force, an ownership change has been implemented in Brödernas Group AB (publ) and its subsidiaries ("Brödernas").

As part of the implementation of the reorganisation plans, certain liabilities have been written down in accordance with their terms, resulting in a strengthened balance sheet.

Furthermore, Brödernas has received a capital injection from the new shareholders in accordance with the reorganisation plans. The capital contribution further strengthens the company's financial position and supports its continued operations going forward.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Forsshéll, CEO

press@brodernas.nu

This information is such that Brödernas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, on 28 March 2026 at 13.40 CEST.

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