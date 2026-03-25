EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Brödernas' reorganisation plans have gained legal force following Supreme Court decision



25.03.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

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Brödernas' reorganisation plans have gained legal force following Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court has decided not to grant leave to appeal regarding the approval of the reorganisation plans of Brödernas Group AB (publ) and its subsidiaries ("Brödernas").

As a result, the decision of the Court of Appeal remains unchanged, meaning that the previously approved reorganisation plans have now gained legal force and are finally confirmed.

Brödernas has thereby formally exited the company reorganisation process.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Forsshéll, CEO

press@brodernas.nu

This information is such that Brödernas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, on 25 March 2026 at 15.30 CET.

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