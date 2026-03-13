Jackson, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Ernie Williams, Co-Founder and President of Mainstream Green Solutions, has achieved a major milestone as his book, Wired for Disaster: How to Prepare for and Navigate a Post-EMP World, becomes the #1 New Release in Engineering Power Systems, #1 New Release in Home Energy, #1 New Release in Electric Energy, and #1 New Release in Electromagnetic Theory, while also climbing to #11 in Electromagnetism overall. The title was released in January 2026 as interest in practical preparedness strategies grows, with people beginning to consider the fragility of modern infrastructure.

Image: Wired for Disaster by Ernie Williams

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In Wired for Disaster, Williams addresses a question that many individuals overlook as reliance on power structures grows: what happens when the electrical grid suddenly stops working? Electromagnetic pulse events occurring through natural phenomena or human action pose serious risks. Such an event could disrupt power systems, communications, and digital technology within seconds. The book explores how EMP events occur, what their real-world impact could be, and a complete, clear approach to preparing for, surviving, and rebuilding after such an event.

Williams draws on years of professional, hands-on experience to provide readers with actionable guidance, including stocking essential resources such as food, water, and medical supplies, methods for protecting electronics from EMP damage, and ways to develop alternative power sources to keep homes functioning when the grid fails. As a strategist, Williams emphasizes that preparation is not about panic but about responsibility and foresight. He writes, "In an emergency, you won't have time to start thinking about what you should have done."

The book is enriched by Williams' diverse professional background and his inspiration from his father, who was a volunteer firefighter, as is Williams himself. As a young boy, he grew up watching how his father was always prepared for emergencies, a behaviour that saved his life on multiple occasions. Through Mainstream Green Solutions, Williams enables the same preparedness by focusing on solar power design and installation. The company provides energy solutions ranging from small off-grid systems for recreational vehicles to large-scale solar installations.

His interest in preparedness grew alongside his work in renewable energy. As Williams explains in the book, "I've been in the solar industry for over 16 years now, and from the beginning, what drove me wasn't just a love for renewable energy, it was a desire to help people prepare. Not just for outages or bad weather, but for a future where the grid can't be taken for granted."

Wired for Disaster is a 235-page guide perfect for readers in cities, suburbs, and rural areas alike. The book is ready to help individuals understand modern vulnerabilities by offering the steps that strengthen personal and community resilience.

The book is available in Kindle Edition and Print Replica format on Amazon.

About the Author:

Ernie Williams is an engineer, solar energy professional, and preparedness advocate. He is the Co-Founder and President of Mainstream Green Solutions, a company specializing in solar design and installation. Williams previously spent more than 20 years with the Kellogg Company in research, engineering, and manufacturing roles. He also served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy before beginning his career in industry. He is a volunteer firefighter and has participated in humanitarian volunteer work supporting medical missions in Nicaragua.

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Source: Avazona Ltd.