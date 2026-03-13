Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Announces Platform Name Change and Appointment of Dr. Mark Dybul as Public Safety & Defense Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a name change to its proprietary AI-powered chemical synthesis platform. The platform, formerly known as 'SythesAltzer', has been renamed Reactosphere (the "Software" or "Platform"), a name chosen to reflect the Platform's evolution beyond synthesis route generation into a more advanced intelligence system capable of supporting applications across multiple industries.

Originally developed to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to complex chemical synthesis and reaction modeling, the Platform has evolved into a broader architecture designed to support advanced chemistry applications across multiple industries, including life sciences, healthcare, public safety, biosecurity, and strategic defense-related technologies. The Platform integrates chemical intelligence, data-driven modeling, and scalable computational tools designed to assist organizations in addressing complex scientific and operational challenges.

As Redwood works to expand the strategic applications of its Platform across areas including public safety, biosecurity, and defense-related technologies, the Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mark R. Dybul as Public Safety & Defense Advisor to the Company.

Dr. Dybul is a physician, scientist, and internationally recognized public health leader with more than two decades of experience in infectious disease research, global health policy, and large-scale healthcare program implementation. He served as United States Global AIDS Coordinator under President George W. Bush, where he led the implementation of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), one of the largest international health initiatives in history.[1]

Dr. Dybul held the rank of Rear Admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service and served as Assistant U.S. Surgeon General[2], reflecting his leadership in national and global public health initiatives. He later served as Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, one of the world's largest international health financing organizations dedicated to combating infectious diseases. Dr. Dybul is currently a Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University and has spent more than 25 years working as a clinician, researcher, and global health leader addressing infectious diseases, health systems development, and international health policy.[3]

In his role as Public Safety & Defense Advisor, Dr. Dybul will provide strategic guidance to the Company with respect to the potential use cases for the Platform to address challenges relating to global health systems, public health preparedness, biosecurity, global health security, and the intersection of advanced scientific technologies with public safety and broader national security considerations.

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to play an increasingly important role in addressing complex global challenges across healthcare, biosecurity, and public safety. I look forward to supporting Redwood as it continues to develop technologies that can contribute to innovation across these critical areas," stated Dr. Dybul.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform enables faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the development and potential deployment of the AI-powered Platform, and the expectation that the Software may be utilized for drug discovery or development or to further defense or safety solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

[1]https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/government/mdybul-bio.html? [2]https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/government/mdybul-bio.html? [3]https://cghpi.georgetown.edu/profile/the-honorable-dr-mark-dybul/ SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-announces-platform-name-change-and-appointment-of-dr.-1147468