Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI CEO Highlights Role of its AI Technology Within Aidos-Led B.C. Government's Track and Trace Pilot Program on Conversations That Matter TV Series, Featured in the Vancouver Sun

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN:A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Louis Dron, recently appeared on Conversations That Matter to discuss British Columbia's recently-announced1 Track and Trace pilot program and Redwood's role as the exclusive artificial intelligence partner within the platform led by Aidos Innovations ("Aidos").

Track and Trace is an integrated, cross-sector platform developed by Aidos to strengthen the response to the toxic drug crisis by combining advanced chemistry, artificial intelligence, and operational intelligence into a unified system. The initiative originates from the Innovations in Mental Health, Addiction, Pain & Prevention (IMAPP) program at Vancouver General Hospital, where frontline clinicians identified the need for better, earlier insight into an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving drug supply.

Through Aidos, the Track and Trace pilot program brings together partners across public health, clinical care, and public safety, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Victoria Police Department (VICPD), and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) as well as both the B.C. Ministries of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and Health. The program's goal is to develop a scalable platform that improves situational awareness, supports coordinated response, and enables earlier intervention to help prevent harm and save lives.

Mr. Dron's appearance provided an opportunity to discuss how Redwood's AI-powered analytical capabilities are integrated within the Track and Trace platform to help translate complex laboratory and field data into actionable insights for end users. He explained that the illicit drug supply can change rapidly, and that improving the speed and clarity of insight can support more proactive, coordinated decision-making across agencies.

As part of this work, Redwood is supporting the development of dashboard-based capabilities designed to help users visualize trends across time and geography. These tools are intended to make complex chemical and location-based data more accessible, allowing users to identify emerging patterns, compare developments across regions, and better understand how drug signatures evolve over time.

The conversation also highlighted the importance of building technology in close collaboration with those who will use it. Mr. Dron emphasized that effective systems must be shaped by the needs of clinicians, scientists, and public safety professionals to ensure the platform is practical, usable, and aligned with real-world workflows.

"Conversations That Matter provided an important opportunity to discuss how Redwood's AI technology can support real-world challenges through its integration within the Aidos-led Track and Trace platform," stated Louis Dron, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood AI. "By helping translate complex chemical signals into actionable insights, we aim to support earlier intervention, better coordination, and more informed decision-making across the system."

By shifting from fragmented data toward integrated, actionable intelligence, the Track and Trace platform is designed to move response efforts from reactive to proactive-supporting more timely interventions and improving outcomes across public health and safety.

You can watch the interview online at the Conversations That Matter website, their YouTube channel, their Facebook page, and the Vancouver Sun website. It will also be broadcast on British Columbia-based stations including CHEK-TV, CFTK-TV, CJDC-TV, and CKFR-AM. Please check individual station listings for air dates and times.

About Aidos Innovations

Aidos Innovations is a nonprofit translational science institute dedicated to transforming emerging research into real-world solutions for substance use disorders, mental health, and chronic pain. Originating from clinical work at Vancouver General Hospital and the University of British Columbia, Aidos is built on a foundation of scientific rigor, clinical insight, and patient-centered innovation.

Through initiatives such as Track & Trace, Aidos develops integrated platforms that combine advanced chemistry, artificial intelligence, and clinical expertise to deliver actionable intelligence for public health and safety. Its mission is to translate science into impact by improving patient outcomes, strengthening health systems, and helping prevent harm through collaboration and evidence-based action.

Learn more at: www.aidosinnovations.ai

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, supporting applications in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform enables faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to: the Company's ability to continue to contribute to the Track and Trace Program, and to realize the anticipated goals thereof; the Company's ability to maintain contractual relations; and expectation that the Platform may be utilized as a public safety tool, dug discovery or development or to further defense or other safety solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

1 https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2026PSSG0033-000432

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-ceo-highlights-role-of-its-ai-technology-within-aidos-1162755