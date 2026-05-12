Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Included in Innovate BC Investor Showcase: BC's Top 25 Investible Companies Event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been included as "one of BC's Top 25 Investible Companies" in Innovate BC's Investor Showcase1, in which selected British Columbia technology ventures were invited to present to international investors and capital partners. The Investor Showcase, presented by Innovate BC, features 25 promising technology companies in a pitch format designed to connect the selected B.C. ventures with international investors and capital partners. The event forms part of Innovate BC's Road to Web Summit Vancouver campaign, an initiative designed to help B.C. innovators succeed at Web Summit Vancouver.

According to Innovate BC, the selected companies represent some of the region's "most investible" technology ventures and were identified in collaboration with local industry associations through an evaluation of growth, scale, and global potential. The featured companies span sectors including artificial intelligence, life sciences, cleantech, robotics, healthcare, and other areas of British Columbia's innovation economy.

Redwood's inclusion provides an opportunity to present its AI-powered chemistry platform, Reactosphere, to a targeted audience of investors and ecosystem participants during a major week for technology and innovation in Vancouver, B.C. Reactosphere is designed to support chemical discovery and development by helping research teams evaluate chemical pathways, assess synthesis options, and improve experimental planning through secure, scalable AI-driven tools.

"Participating in Innovate BC's Investor Showcase gave Redwood an important opportunity to present our work to a global investor audience during one of the most significant technology gatherings taking place in Vancouver, B.C. this year. British Columbia has become an increasingly active hub for AI, life sciences, and applied innovation, and we are proud to have been included in a showcase that reflects the strength of companies building from this province," said Louis Dron, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood AI.

The invite-only Investor Showcase was held on May 11, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia, as part of Web Summit Vancouver, which is scheduled to take place from May 11 to 14, 2026, and is expected to bring thousands of global investors, founders, and technology leaders to British Columbia, including more than 700 investors from around the world. The Company believes its inclusion in Innovate BC's Investor Showcase highlights Redwood's positioning within British Columbia's growing AI and life sciences ecosystem.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the potential for the Company to attract any capital investment, whether international or otherwise, or to attract any interest from investors or other potential partnerships or collaborations, as well as relating to the development and potential deployment of the AI-powered Platform, and the expectation that the Software may be utilized for drug discovery or development or to further defense or safety solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, in the context of this news release, the risks that the Company may not be successful in attracting any capital or other investment, nor in achieving any partnership or collaboration, nor in furthering its research and development plans. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

1https://www.innovatebc.ca/en/news/connecting-british-columbias-most-investible-ventures-with-global-capital

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-included-in-innovate-bc-investor-showcase-bcs-top-25-1165882