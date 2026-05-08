Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Approved to Receive National Research Council of Canada Funding for its Q-SAFE Chemical Screening Project for Defence and Security Applications

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN:A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Redwood AI Operations Inc., has been approved to receive advisory services and funding of up to C$240,000 from the National Research Council of Canada's (NRC) Industrial Research Assistance Program ("NRC IRAP") to support its research and development project, "Quantum-enhanced optimization for hazardous chemical risk classification" (Q-SAFE). This is a new initiative focused on improving hazardous chemical risk classification using artificial intelligence and quantum-enhanced optimization methods, with applications the Company believes relevant to defence-related companies and industrial organizations involved in chemical screening and risk assessment.

Q-SAFE is designed to help identify and prioritize potentially hazardous chemicals more effectively by combining Redwood's chemistry-focused AI capabilities with advanced optimization approaches that may incorporate quantum hardware as the technology matures. The project is intended to support safer and more reliable chemical screening in settings where understanding whether a substance may present explosive, toxic, or other safety risks is critically important, particularly in environments where rapid identification of hazardous materials is required for security, defence, and emergency response. The work is expected to focus on improving how chemical data is analyzed and filtered, with the goal of reducing missed hazardous classifications while maintaining practical screening performance.

As chemical supply chains become more complex and regulatory expectations increase, Redwood believes there is a growing need for more advanced tools that can help assess material risk before chemical shipment, storage, or use. Redwood believes this could have meaningful applications across both commercial and public-sector environments, including defence and public safety applications, as well as pharmaceutical development and chemical logistics.

Anticipated to begin in May 2026, this project is supported through the NRC IRAP Defence Industry Assist initiative, which helps innovative Canadian small and medium-sized businesses advance made-in-Canada defence and dual use technologies. Redwood believes Q-SAFE aligns well with this initiative, as hazardous chemical identification and triage are relevant not only for industrial and pharmaceutical operations, but also for broader chemical security, defence, and public safety applications where rapid and reliable screening is critical.

"This support from NRC IRAP is an important step for Redwood as we continue expanding our chemistry AI platform into safety, security, and defence-related applications. With Q-SAFE, we are working to build tools that can help organizations better identify hazardous chemicals and make faster, more informed decisions in environments where safety and reliability matter. We believe this project reflects the growing importance of dual-use technologies in Canada and internationally, and the role Redwood can play in developing practical solutions for organizations operating in defence, security, and industrial environments," said Louis Dron, CEO of Redwood AI.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defence and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

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Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the receipt, and continuation thereof, of support from NRC, the Company's ability to complete its research and development activities, and the potential for such activities to have commercial applications. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, including as a result of the discontinuation of any support from NRC, the Company's inability to complete its research and development activities, or its inability to yield results that have any commercial application. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-approved-to-receive-national-research-council-of-cana-1165244