Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") today announced its participation at NVIDIA GTC 2026, the world's leading conference for artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing, taking place in San Jose (CA), USA, from March 16 to March 19.

At the conference, Cosmo will present a technical session titled "Engineering Medical Grade Platforms for Real Time AI", highlighting the Company's approach to designing and deploying artificial intelligence systems for use in clinical environments. The session will be delivered by Nhan Ngo Dinh, President of MedTech AI at Cosmo, and Pietro Salvagnini, Director of AI Factory, and will explore the engineering challenges behind building medical grade AI platforms capable of operating in real time during medical procedures.

Cosmo develops real time artificial intelligence systems designed to operate during medical procedures, assisting physicians with detection, decision support, and workflow optimization. Through platforms such as GI Genius, Cosmo has demonstrated how AI can move beyond research and deliver measurable value in everyday clinical practice.

Cosmo's engineering teams leverage advanced accelerated computing technologies from NVIDIA to develop AI systems capable of operating in real time during medical procedures.

Session Details:

"Engineering Medical Grade Platforms for Real Time AI"

NVIDIA GTC 2026

Thursday, March 19

10:00 to 10:50 CET

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, commented: "Artificial intelligence will fundamentally reshape medicine. At Cosmo, we are focused on building medical grade AI systems that operate in real clinical environments and support physicians during procedures. Presenting our work at NVIDIA GTC reflects the progress our teams are making in bringing AI from research into everyday medical practice."

Cosmo's participation at this year's NVIDIA GTC reflects the Company's continued commitment to advancing artificial intelligence in healthcare and strengthening its position at the intersection of medical technology and AI.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com

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Source: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.