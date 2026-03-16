Acuity RM Group Plc - Product Launch

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16

16 March 2026

Acuity RM Group Plc

("Group" or the "Company")

Launch of New Product

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, is delighted to announce the launch of STREAM Cloud, a new cloud-native edition of its award-winning STREAM integrated risk management platform.

STREAM Cloud represents the culmination of the NextGen STREAM programme, announced in June 2025 and is the new product launch for Q1 2026 anticipated in the trading update of 13 January 2026. During the initial rollout in 2025, the Company identified quality issues that did not meet the standards expected by its customers. Management paused the release, undertook a comprehensive programme of redevelopment and testing, and the resulting product is now being launched as STREAM Cloud.

STREAM Cloud provides material improvements to configurability, usability, and AI-readiness and the Board believes this will have commercial appeal that aligns with the Company's growth strategy. The product is designed to provide organisations with rapid access to cyber risk management without the complexity typically associated with enterprise GRC deployments. It now complements the Company's existing STREAM Classic platform, which continues to serve customers requiring deep automation, advanced modelling, and enterprise-scale integrations with complex and unusual configurations.

STREAM Cloud will provide the following core capabilities:

Rapid deployment and guided workflows - STREAM Cloud is designed for fast adoption, with guided workflows that enable customers to achieve practical cyber risk visibility in days, rather than the weeks or months typically associated with full enterprise implementations. Automatic integration connecting with other software and systems for interoperability with existing security tooling.

Risk lifecycle management - core capability for identifying, assessing, treating, and monitoring cyber risks in a structured, auditable framework.

Simplified reporting and dashboards - clear, actionable views of risk posture designed for CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) and/or board-level communication.

Pre-configured content - including risk catalogues, control frameworks, and assessment templates aligned to widely adopted standards and regulations.

Market opportunity

STREAM Cloud is a mid market product designed to appeal to organisations at the early-to-intermediate stage of their cyber risk management, including organisations which may not employ dedicated staff and those seeking to establish structured GRC programmes for the first time. This significantly broadens the Company's addressable market beyond the enterprise-level programmes served by STREAM Classic. STREAM Cloud should increase the appeal to partners as the easy and speedy deployment will make it more attractive for partners to use STREAM as the basis of their offering.

SaaS delivery model: The product is delivered as a fully managed SaaS solution hosted on Microsoft Azure datacentres, offering a lower entry price point designed to align with different organisation sizes and requirements.

The product is delivered as a fully managed SaaS solution hosted on Microsoft Azure datacentres, offering a lower entry price point designed to align with different organisation sizes and requirements. Clear upgrade pathway: The flexible architecture of STREAM Cloud means that it has the foundation to deliver Product-Led Growth (PLG), to enable rapid adoption and shortened sales cycles. Customers whose requirements mature over time can migrate seamlessly from STREAM Cloud to STREAM Classic, providing a natural land-and-expand commercial model and protecting the customer's investment in risk data and configuration.

The flexible architecture of STREAM Cloud means that it has the foundation to deliver Product-Led Growth (PLG), to enable rapid adoption and shortened sales cycles. Customers whose requirements mature over time can migrate seamlessly from STREAM Cloud to STREAM Classic, providing a natural land-and-expand commercial model and protecting the customer's investment in risk data and configuration. Increasing regulation: The launch is timed to capitalise on strengthening regulatory requirements including NIS2, DORA, the UK Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, and increasing board-level demand for structured cyber risk reporting. These regulatory drivers are creating new demand from organisations that have historically relied on manual processes or spreadsheets for risk management.

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive of Acuity RM Group plc, commented:

"The launch of STREAM Cloud is a significant step in our strategy to broaden the reach of our platform and accelerate new customer acquisition. We have a proven, award-winning technology in STREAM Classic that serves some of the most demanding organisations in government, defence, and highly regulated industries. STREAM Cloud now allows us to bring a similar depth of expertise to a much wider market - organisations that need practical, structured cyber risk management but don't yet require the full complexity of an enterprise deployment.

With regulatory requirements tightening across the UK and EU, and boards increasingly demanding visibility of cyber risk, the timing is right. STREAM Cloud gives these organisations a fast, guided route into professional risk management, with a clear path to our enterprise platform as their needs evolve. This is a commercially attractive model that we expect to contribute to improved new customer acquisition and recurring revenue growth."

Enquiries

For further information please contact: Acuity RM Group plc https://acuityrmgroup.com David Rajakovich Zeus (NOMAD & Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / James Bavister +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 AlbR Capital (Joint broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Clear Capital (Joint broker) Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.