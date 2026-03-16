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WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Zentra Group plc: Development Management Sales Fee

DJ Zentra Group plc: Development Management Sales Fee 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Development Management Sales Fee 
16-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 March 2026 

ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra" or "the Company" or "the Group") 
 
Development Management Sales Fee 
 
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager 
focused on the North of England, announces that a sale of the One Heritage Tower site in Salford (the "Transaction") 
has completed. 
 
Zentra acts as development manager to the project and, following completion of the Transaction, the Company has earned 
a sales fee of GBP0.35 million under the terms of its Development Management Agreement. 
 
The fee represents one element of a series of measures being introduced by the Group to strengthen and maintain its 
liquidity position. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) 
 
Ross Andrews 
 
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk 
 
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 
 
Tomas Klaassen 
 
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk 

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 421060 
EQS News ID:  2291504 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2291504&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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