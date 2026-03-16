DJ Zentra Group plc: Development Management Sales Fee

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Development Management Sales Fee 16-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 March 2026 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company" or "the Group") Development Management Sales Fee Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that a sale of the One Heritage Tower site in Salford (the "Transaction") has completed. Zentra acts as development manager to the project and, following completion of the Transaction, the Company has earned a sales fee of GBP0.35 million under the terms of its Development Management Agreement. The fee represents one element of a series of measures being introduced by the Group to strengthen and maintain its liquidity position. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Ross Andrews Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 Tomas Klaassen Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 Sequence No.: 421060 EQS News ID: 2291504 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2291504&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)