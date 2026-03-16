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WKN: 882639 | ISIN: CA59151K1084 | Ticker-Symbol: MX5
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 09:17
45,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METHANEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METHANEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,40045,80010:18
45,40045,80010:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
METHANEX
METHANEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METHANEX CORPORATION45,8000,00 %
OCI NV3,594-4,97 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.