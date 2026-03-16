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WKN: 863195 | ISIN: FR0000121667 | Ticker-Symbol: ESL
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 11:56
203,90 Euro
-0,92 % -1,90
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
203,70203,8011:58
203,70203,8011:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
126 Leser
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EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana further strengthen their partnership through 2050

EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana
further strengthen their partnership through 2050

Paris, France and Milan, Italy (16 March 2026) - EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana announced today the extension of the current license agreement through 2050 for the development, production and worldwide distribution of prescription frames and sunglasses under the Dolce&Gabbana brand.

"We are very proud of this new agreement, which will allow us to continue supporting Dolce&Gabbana, one of the world's most iconic brands, on what we see as an ideally endless journey. We feel deeply connected to the fashion house, as it represents a unique expression of style, art and culture. With a twenty-five-year horizon, the collaboration further reflects the evolution of our partnership model, increasingly oriented toward the long term, enabling deep integration of values, strategic vision and product culture and, ultimately, fostering meaningful and enduring progress over time", commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.

- Since 2004, EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana have carried forward a solid partnership, capable of combining strong business results, creative vision, and the development of a shared project. The strengthening of the long-term partnership we are signing confirms the mutual confidence in the future and in the opportunities that both companies will be able to seize by continuing to work together in the years ahead. EssilorLuxottica stands out for its unique know-how in eyewear manufacturing, the high quality and global reach of its retail and distribution network, as well as its constant focus on technological innovation. Dolce&Gabbana is proud to further strengthen this partnership," said Alfonso Dolce, Chief Executive Officer of Dolce&Gabbana.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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