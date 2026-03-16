Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced the successful conclusion of its Florida investor roadshow, which culminated in the Company's presentation at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Conference in Fort Lauderdale. The roadshow connected Helio's management team with a broad group of investors and financial professionals, expanding awareness of the Company's strategy to develop scalable Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) infrastructure while laying the groundwork for expanded investor outreach initiatives designed to match the Company's growing shareholder base.

Throughout the week, Helio met with numerous new investors while strengthening relationships across the investment community through meetings, dinners, and luncheons held in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Miami. The Company's presentation at the NIBA Conference was well received, clearly outlining Helio's value proposition and the growing opportunity surrounding Space-Based Solar Power as global electricity demand continues to accelerate.

Following the presentation, Helio's strategy and long-term vision became a prominent topic of discussion among conference attendees, reflecting increasing interest in the Company's role within the emerging space-energy economy.

"Our goal with the Florida roadshow was to engage directly with investors and clearly communicate the long-term opportunity around Space-Based Solar Power," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "The response we received, particularly at the NIBA conference, reinforced that our story continues to resonate strongly with investors and financial professionals alike."

Building on the momentum from the Florida meetings, Helio is expanding its investor communication initiatives to keep pace with its growing shareholder base. Beginning next week, the Company will launch its first investor newsletter, which will initially be distributed to more than 300 interested investors and industry participants. The newsletter will serve as a direct communication channel for company updates, technology insights, and market developments.

As part of this initiative, Helio will also host an upcoming live AMA (Ask Me Anything) focused on the economics and long-term infrastructure potential of Space-Based Solar Power. The event will be supported by a broader digital outreach campaign designed to allow investors to engage with management directly.

Additionally, Helio expects to launch its new corporate website next week, providing expanded information on the Company's technology platform, market opportunity, and investor resources.

"In many ways, we are bringing the roadshow home," Ed Cabrera added. "By expanding our digital investor communication channels, we are creating new ways for investors to engage with the Helio story and participate in the conversation around the future of global energy infrastructure."

Helio also announced plans for its next investor roadshow scheduled to begin in approximately three weeks, with planned meetings in Baltimore, Orlando, and Atlanta. These meetings will continue the Company's strategy of expanding investor awareness while building long-term relationships with shareholders and capital markets participants.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

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Source: Helio Corporation