Helio Corporation: Helio Positions Space-Based Solar Power as the Path to Energy Sovereignty Amid Global Energy Crisis

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced that Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) is emerging as a critical solution to the accelerating global energy crisis and the urgent need for energy sovereignty.

Recent analysis published by Semafor in "The Largest Energy Crisis in Modern History Is Only Beginning" (https://www.semafor.com/article/05/05/2026/the-largest-energy-crisis-in-modern-history-is-only-beginning) underscores the scale and structural nature of the current global energy disruption. According to the report, the world is now "six weeks into the worst energy crisis in modern world history," driven in large part by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has removed more supply from global markets than any single event since petroleum became the foundation of the industrial economy.

The report further highlights that energy crises operate with a lag, as oil that failed to transit through Hormuz does not immediately impact end markets but instead emerges over time as fuel shortages, rising input costs, and ultimately broader economic disruption. The International Energy Agency has characterized the event as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market, while the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas estimates it could reduce global GDP growth by nearly three percentage points in the current quarter. These impacts are expected to ripple across sectors including food production, chemicals, plastics, and global shipping.

Helio believes these dynamics expose a fundamental vulnerability in the global energy system, which has been built on the assumption that fuel can move freely through a limited number of geographic chokepoints. The Semafor analysis attributes the current crisis in part to decades of underinvestment in alternative energy systems capable of reducing this dependence. While renewable energy has expanded significantly, its intermittent nature has limited its ability to function as consistent baseload power.

As the article states, "Sovereign, sustainable baseload is a strategic necessity, full stop." Helio believes Space-Based Solar Power directly addresses this requirement by delivering continuous, 24/7 baseload energy independent of weather conditions, daylight cycles, or terrestrial infrastructure constraints.

The report further emphasizes that the risks observed in the Strait of Hormuz are not isolated, noting that similar vulnerabilities exist across other global energy chokepoints. Helio's SBSP architecture is designed to bypass these constraints entirely. Energy is produced and delivered in near real time, without reliance on maritime transport or pipeline infrastructure, and can be dynamically allocated to regions experiencing demand or disruption. This capability aligns with the article's discussion of a growing "sovereignty premium," where domestically controlled energy carries strategic value beyond its levelized cost due to resilience and reliability. Helio's system is designed to capture this value, providing domestic power anywhere on the planet, while targeting a levelized cost of energy below $0.10 per kilowatt-hour, positioning it as competitive with conventional energy sources.

The Semafor analysis raises concerns that clean energy may introduce new supply chain dependencies, though U.S. solar manufacturing has expanded to over 65 gigawatts from just eight in 2022, signaling growing domestic capacity. Helio is extending this momentum through domestically produced space-based systems, while delivering a key structural advantage: SBSP ground receivers are expected to require only ~10% of the land footprint of an equivalent terrestrial solar installation, significantly improving deployment efficiency and flexibility.

The article also highlights that supply chains for critical transition materials remain closely tied to fossil fuel infrastructure, reinforcing existing vulnerabilities. Helio is actively working to address these constraints by enabling clean, continuous power delivery to industrial and resource-intensive sectors, including through the development of future power purchase agreements within the mining industry supplying these critical transition materials. These efforts align with the report's observation that while the energy transition is front-loaded, fossil fuel dependency is continuous and recurring. Once deployed, solar-based power systems can operate for decades without ongoing fuel requirements, whereas fossil fuel systems require constant input and remain exposed to ongoing supply disruptions.

The Semafor report concludes that the longstanding assumption of frictionless global energy supply is no longer viable and that nations must build systems rooted in resources they control. Helio believes Space-Based Solar Power represents a transformative solution to this challenge by enabling continuous, dispatchable, and globally accessible clean energy independent of terrestrial constraints.

"The global energy system is being rewritten in real time," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "Space-Based Solar Power offers a pathway to true energy sovereignty by eliminating reliance on vulnerable supply chains while delivering reliable, scalable, and cost-competitive power anywhere on Earth."

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

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SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-positions-space-based-solar-power-as-the-path-to-energy-sovereignty-ami-1165652