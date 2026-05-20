Helio Corporation: Helio Rides $10.7B Space Solar Surge, Positions for Market Breakout

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today highlighted its strategic positioning amid a rapidly accelerating space-based solar power (SBSP) market projected to reach $10.7 billion by 2035, according to a recent report by SNS Insider, as published via Yahoo Finance.

The report notes that the global SBSP market is expected to expand at a double-digit CAGR through 2035, driven by rising global energy demand, increased government investment, and advancements in satellite-based energy transmission technologies. North America currently leads the sector, accounting for over 40% of market share, with continued acceleration expected as both defense and commercial initiatives scale.

Helio stands apart in this landscape through a core differentiator that few competitors can claim: consistent, failure-free execution of space-grade hardware in zero-tolerance environments. While much of the industry remains in research and pilot phases, Helio has focused on engineering systems designed to operate reliably under the extreme conditions of space, where performance is mission-critical. Helio's track record of 41 space missions without a single failure is a testament to its hardened knowledge of flight-proven reliability.

As outlined in the SNS Insider report, key growth segments-including microwave power transmission, solar collection systems, and power conversion technologies-are expected to drive the next wave of commercialization. These align directly with Helio's strategic focus, positioning the Company within the most rapidly expanding areas of the SBSP value chain.

The report further highlights increasing collaboration between governments and private industry, alongside rising investment in energy security and continuous power infrastructure, signaling that space-based solar is transitioning from experimental to strategic. Helio believes this shift marks a defining inflection point for the sector.

"Markets don't grow to $10 billion on theory-they grow on inevitability," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "The data is clear: governments are funding it, defense is demanding it, and the grid will ultimately depend on it. The only question now is who can actually execute in space without failure-and that's where Helio is built to win."

Source: SNS Insider, "Space-Based Solar Power Market Size to Hit USD 10.70 Billion by 2035," published via Yahoo Finance, March 2, 2026.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

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SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-rides-10.7b-space-solar-surge-positions-for-market-breakout-1168519