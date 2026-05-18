Helio Corporation: Helio Ignites Space Infrastructure IP Race with Patent Filing for Deployable Boom Tech, Positioning as Future Leader in Space-Based Solar Power and Orbital Systems

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTC:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced the filing of a U.S. provisional patent application directed to its proprietary deployable boom technology marking the official kickoff of the Company's broader intellectual property strategy and signaling its intent to become a leading force in space-qualified hardware and infrastructure systems.

The patent-pending technology is designed to support large-scale space architectures, including space-based solar power (SBSP) systems, modular orbital platforms, and next-generation deployable spacecraft. This filing represents the first step in what Helio expects to be a structured, multi-phase patent program aimed at securing foundational technologies critical to the future of the space economy.

As global investment accelerates across orbital infrastructure, energy generation in space, and scalable satellite platforms, Helio is moving early to establish a defensible intellectual property position around the core engineering systems that will underpin these emerging markets. The Company's IP strategy is intended not only to protect its innovations but to create long-term strategic value through ownership of key enabling technologies in space-based power and deployable systems.

"This filing is the first in what we expect to be a series of patent filings as Helio builds a meaningful, durable intellectual property position around its space infrastructure platform," said Vik Parti, Director and Chair of Intellectual Property at Helio. "Our engineers have done genuinely high-caliber work, and our patent strategy is being built to match the quality, depth, and ambition of that work with strong protection around technologies at the core of our space-based solar power objectives, deployable space systems, and broader space technology roadmap. We are just getting started."

Deployable boom technology plays a critical role in enabling large structures to be launched efficiently and deployed reliably in orbit. An essential capability for solar power satellites, in-space manufacturing systems, and expansive modular platforms. These systems must balance compact launch configurations with precise, large-scale deployment once in the space environment, making structural innovation a key bottleneck and opportunity within the sector.

Helio's filing reflects the Company's focus on solving these core engineering challenges within a broader vision of scalable, space-based infrastructure. By building a layered portfolio of patents across deployable structures, space-based solar power systems, advanced aerospace mechanisms, and mission architectures, Helio aims to position itself at the center of the rapidly evolving space economy.

With this initial filing, Helio formally initiates its intellectual property program-one that is expected to expand alongside the Company's engineering roadmap and play a central role in shaping its long-term competitive positioning.

As the industry moves from concept to deployment in areas such as SBSP, orbital platforms, and next-generation spacecraft systems, Helio is aligning its innovation and IP strategy to help define and own critical elements of the infrastructure that will power the next era of space.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's intellectual property strategy, patent filings, patent portfolio development, technology development, space-based solar power programs, commercialization opportunities, strategic partnerships, licensing opportunities, enterprise value, and the potential applications of its technology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The filing of a patent application, including a provisional patent application, does not guarantee that any patent will be granted, that any issued patent will provide commercially meaningful protection, or that the underlying technology will be successfully developed or commercialized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-ignites-space-infrastructure-ip-race-with-patent-filing-for-deployable-1167693