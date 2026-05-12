Helio Corporation: Helio Launches High-Impact Bi-Coastal Investor Roadshow, Advancing Strategic Outreach from California to Wall Street

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced a significantly expanded and strategically positioned May 2026 investor roadshow spanning both the West and East Coasts. The initiative reflects growing investor demand, increasing market visibility, and the Company's continued commitment to proactive engagement with the investment community.

The roadshow begins in California with a highly anticipated addition in Pasadena, opened in response to strong demand from investors seeking direct access to management. While Helio's approximately 20,000 square foot manufacturing headquarters is based in Berkeley, California, the West Coast kickoff represents a meaningful "home court advantage," allowing the Company to engage investors within its core operating region, where its engineering and development efforts are actively underway.

Following its California engagements, Helio will transition to the East Coast, marking a pivotal expansion into one of the most influential financial corridors in the world. This leg of the tour carries added significance as a professional homecoming for the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Ed Cabrera, who brings more than four decades of Wall Street experience. Over his career, Mr. Cabrera has led an investment banking team at Merrill Lynch in Manhattan and served as Managing Director at multiple prestigious investment banking firms throughout New York, cultivating deep relationships across institutional investors, family offices, and financial intermediaries.

The East Coast roadshow also represents the continued integration of Helio's recently expanded leadership team, many of whom bring extensive capital markets and advisory experience rooted in New York and surrounding financial centers.

The roadshow will feature a series of targeted investor meetings across key U.S. markets:

May 13, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - Pasadena, California (approximately 25-35 investors)

Evening Investor Dinner - Palm Desert, California (approximately 20-30 investors)

May 27, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - New York, New York (approximately 35-40 investors)

Evening Investor Dinner - New York, New York (approximately 35-40 investors)

May 28, 2026

Midday Investor Luncheon - Hartford, Connecticut (approximately 25-35 investors)

Evening Investor Dinner - Hartford, Connecticut (approximately 25-35 investors)

During these engagements, Helio's management team will provide in-depth updates on the Company's long-term growth strategy, intellectual property development initiatives, operational progress, and positioning within the rapidly emerging space infrastructure and orbital energy markets. The Company expects these meetings to further strengthen relationships with institutional investors, expand awareness among new capital partners, and reinforce Helio's narrative as a forward-looking platform operating at the intersection of technical innovation and scalable space energy infrastructure.

"We're starting this roadshow on our home turf in California, where our technology is being built and refined every day," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Helio Corporation. "The Pasadena event was added in response to strong investor demand in the region, and we're excited to open our doors and share our vision of the future."

Ed Cabrera continued, "As we take that momentum to the East Coast, it becomes even more meaningful-personally and professionally-given the decades I've spent building relationships on Wall Street. This next leg is both a continuation of our growth strategy and a return to a deeply familiar investment community."

Investors and qualified market participants interested in attending the May investor meetings or learning more about Helio's technology platform and long-term strategy are encouraged to contact the Company directly for additional information.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-launches-high-impact-bi-coastal-investor-roadshow-advancing-strategic-o-1166095