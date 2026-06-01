Helio Corporation: Helio Moves to Capture the Next Great Space Infrastructure Opportunity as NASA Commits to a Permanent Moon Base

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today said that NASA's recently announced Moon Base initiative has officially shifted the space industry into a new phase of continuous lunar development, creating a long-term demand cycle for the infrastructure and technologies required to support permanent operations beyond Earth.

NASA's recent announcements mark a decisive transition from exploration missions to sustained lunar operations, with defined launch timelines, awarded contracts, and a growing pipeline of infrastructure deployments at the lunar south pole. With more than a dozen missions expected to be announced this year, including major contract awards to Blue Origin utilizing its New Glenn launch system and to Firefly Aerospace for lunar mission delivery and spacecraft support, NASA has effectively established a continuous cadence of lunar surface activity centered on cargo delivery, mobility systems, power generation, and technology demonstrations that will inform permanent base architecture.

Helio believes these developments materially expand its addressable market, particularly as NASA increases mission frequency and introduces additional competitive pathways under both CLPS 1.0 and the newly defined CLPS 2.0 framework. Helio maintains established relationships across the lunar supply chain, including prior work alongside Firefly Aerospace and collaboration with international partners such as the European Space Agency. Helio is currently providing space-qualified hardware for four CLPS missions and an Artemis mission, reinforcing its role as a critical subsystem provider embedded across a range of lunar platforms.

Unlike prime contractors focused on transportation or mobility systems, Helio operates at the hardware layer that enables mission execution. Helio's systems support landers, rovers, and payloads across multiple programs, allowing the Company to participate broadly across the lunar ecosystem rather than relying on a single contract vehicle. As the number of missions increases, Helio believes this positioning provides exposure to a widening set of revenue generating opportunities tied to each deployment.

NASA's focus is now on early Moon Base missions that test and validate the core systems required for long term lunar operations, including mobility, power, communications, and surface infrastructure. Helio believes these missions serve as qualification gateways that determine which technologies and hardware providers are selected for repeated use as the Moon Base scales. With a history of zero failures in developing and deploying space-qualified hardware, Helio believes successful mission performance can translate into continued participation across future lunar deployments.

Recent events have also highlighted the importance of NASA's diversified commercial strategy. According to public reports, Blue Origin's New Glenn vehicle experienced an explosion during a static fire test in preparation for an upcoming mission. While the incident generated significant media attention and contributed to short term volatility across publicly traded space companies, Helio believes the event ultimately validates NASA's decision to build Artemis around multiple commercial providers rather than relying on any single launch system. Helio notes that both Blue Origin and SpaceX continue developing launch capabilities at the frontier of modern aerospace engineering, where iterative testing and continuous improvement remain fundamental to long-term success.

"The Moon Base marks the point where the space industry opens from a series of isolated missions into a continuous, investable market," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "As NASA increases cadence and expands CLPS, it is not just adding missions; it is creating a widening pipeline of repeat opportunities that generate scalable demand for flight proven hardware. Recent events also demonstrate why NASA's multi-provider strategy is so important. Spaceflight setbacks are temporary, America's return to the Moon is not."

Helio believes the greatest beneficiaries of NASA's expanding lunar architecture will be companies capable of supplying mission critical technologies across multiple programs and providers. Because Helio's hardware supports a diverse range of lunar missions rather than a single transportation platform, the Company believes it is positioned to participate regardless of which launch providers, landers, or surface systems ultimately execute individual missions.

As NASA accelerates toward a sustained lunar presence, Helio expects demand to increasingly concentrate among proven providers capable of delivering reliable systems in extreme environments. With active missions, contracted programs, established industry relationships, and a growing pipeline of opportunities tied to the next generation of lunar infrastructure, Helio believes it is positioned to scale alongside the continued buildout of the Moon Base economy.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-moves-to-capture-the-next-great-space-infrastructure-opportunity-as-nas-1172117