Helio Corporation: Anthropic's IPO Filing Underscores AI's Power Bottleneck and the Trillion Dollar Opportunity for Helio's Space-Based Solar Power

As Anthropic Approaches a $1 Trillion Valuation, Helio Highlights the Growing Energy Infrastructure Gap Behind the AI Revolution

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today commented on Anthropic's confidential filing for an initial public offering, a milestone that Helio believes underscores one of the most important investment themes of the decade: the growing need for scalable energy infrastructure capable of supporting the explosive expansion of artificial intelligence (AI).

Anthropic's filing follows a $65 billion financing round that valued the company at approximately $965 billion. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, Anthropic's revenue run rate surpassed $47 billion, up from approximately $9 billion at the end of 2025, making it one of the fastest growing companies in technology history. For Helio, those numbers signal that AI is rapidly becoming an infrastructure story, driven by the need for unprecedented computing power and electricity.

For Helio, growing investor enthusiasm surrounding Anthropic, OpenAI, xAI, and other frontier AI companies is creating a parallel opportunity in the energy infrastructure required to support them. As AI adoption accelerates, electricity demand is emerging as one of the defining constraints on future growth as the race to dominate AI is rapidly becoming a race to secure power.

A recent Washington Post investigation illustrates the scale and urgency of that challenge. As AI drives one of the largest electricity demand surges in modern history, Virginia is increasingly relying on utility-scale diesel backup generation as a near term solution to support expanding data center demand, representing up to 27 gigawatts of potential backup power capacity, roughly equivalent to the output of 27 large nuclear reactors. While advanced energy solutions such as nuclear power may play an important role in meeting future demand, developing 27 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity in the United States could take a two decades due to regulatory, financing, construction, and supply chain constraints. For Helio, the Washington Post investigation demonstrates that AI demand is growing faster than new power infrastructure can be deployed, forcing continued reliance on technologies developed generations ago.

"The same capital markets that are rewarding AI companies today will eventually recognize the enormous value of the infrastructure that makes those companies possible," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "Every dollar flowing into advanced AI increases the importance of solving the energy crisis behind it. We believe Space-Based Solar Power represents one of the few technologies with the potential to scale alongside AI over the coming decades."

Recent projections from utilities, technology companies, and government agencies suggest that AI driven electricity demand could require hundreds of billions of dollars in new power infrastructure investment over the coming years. These developments reinforce Helio's belief that AI cannot scale sustainably using conventional approaches alone. As Anthropic and OpenAI attract billions of dollars in new capital and compete to deploy increasingly capable AI systems, the need for scalable, continuous, and environmentally sustainable energy becomes increasingly urgent. Unlike terrestrial power generation systems, Helio's Space-Based Solar Power platform is designed to collect solar energy in orbit and transmit power wirelessly to Earth-based receiving stations, with the goal of providing highly available, dispatchable clean power without on-site combustion and with a smaller terrestrial land footprint than many conventional generation approaches.

As investors pour billions into artificial intelligence, Helio believes a critical question remains unanswered: where will the power come from? As AI companies reach trillion-dollar valuations and data center construction accelerates worldwide, the race to scale artificial intelligence is becoming a race to secure reliable, clean energy. The companies that power the AI economy may ultimately become as important as the companies building it.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

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SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/anthropics-ipo-filing-underscores-ais-power-bottleneck-and-the-trillion-dolla-1172703