EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): Market Launch
IuteBank begins operations in Ukraine
With the start of operations, IuteBank will initially offer a focused set of core banking services, including current accounts, deposits, and instant payments, to its existing customer base. This initial phase is designed to ensure a stable and well-governed foundation. The build-out of Iute's full digital product capabilities and the launch of a comprehensive value proposition, including mobile banking and active customer acquisition, is planned for early 2027.
During the transition period, Iute Group recapitalized IuteBank with UAH 293 million (approximately EUR 5.8 million) to strengthen the bank's capital base. The investment is made within the previously communicated investment framework of up to EUR 15 million for the market entry in Ukraine. The National Bank of Ukraine has confirmed that IuteBank meets all requirements and has successfully passed the supervisory inspection. This confirms the completion of the transition to regular banking operations.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
16.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2378483494, XS3047514446
|WKN:
|A3KT6M, A4D95Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2291912
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2291912 16.03.2026 CET/CEST