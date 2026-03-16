Highlights:

TTGI's enhances its ability to deliver integrated solutions across its portfolio of companies, which now includes Turnium, Claratti, and Insentra, creating a more comprehensive Global Services Platform - supporting secure networking, cloud infrastructure, and specialised IT services

creating a more comprehensive Global Services Platform - supporting secure networking, cloud infrastructure, and specialised IT services TTGI's strengthens its global partner ecosystem and establishes a wider delivery presence across the North American, European, and Asia Pacific Regions

Acquisition increases TTGI's Annualized Revenue Run-Rate from ~$7M to ~$30M

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Insentra, a globally recognised partner-only IT services organisation. The acquisition represents a significant milestone in TTGI's strategy to build a global platform of specialised technology companies operating through the IT channel.

Following completion of the transaction, TTGI's combined annualised revenue run-rate increases from ~$7 million to ~$30 million, reflecting the scale of Insentra's global services business and the strength of the combined partner ecosystem.







Guidance Guidance





Next 12 mths Next 12 mths

FY2024 FY2025 (from Mar 1/26) (from Mar 1/26)

(Sep 30/24)(1) (Sep 30/25)

(at midpoint) Revenue(2) $3,533,099 $6,717,094 $28-32M $30,000,000 Gross Margin $3,095,338 $4,346,495

$13,350,000 Gross Margin (%) 87.6% 64.7% 43-46% 44.5% Adj EBITDA(3) ($1,499,425) ($2,047,176) $2.1 - $4.1M $3,100,000









(1) Note that the Claratti acquisition closed Aug 22, 2024

(2) Revenue excludes the divestiture of Tenacious Networks (TNET)



The acquisition also significantly expands TTGI's operational capabilities, increasing the Company's global workforce from 45 professionals to more than 150 specialised technology experts across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia, with extended reach throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Strengthening TTGI's Global Technology Services Platform

Founded in Sydney, Australia, Insentra has built a strong reputation for delivering specialised advisory, professional, and managed services to enterprise organisations through a 100% channel-only services model. Unlike traditional IT services providers, Insentra does not sell directly to end customers, instead it focuses on working exclusively through technology partners to deliver complex solutions across areas including:

Artificial intelligence and data

Modern workplace and end user computing

Cloud and infrastructure

Cybersecurity and Identity Management

Managed Services and Operational Support

This model enables technology partners to rapidly scale their services capabilities while maintaining direct ownership of the client relationship.

By integrating Insentra into the TTGI platform, the Company significantly strengthens its ability to support partners globally with a broader portfolio of services and technical expertise. The acquisition also enhances TTGI's ability to deliver integrated solutions across its portfolio of companies, which now includes Turnium, Claratti, and Insentra, creating a more comprehensive platform supporting secure networking, cloud infrastructure, and specialised IT services.

Doug Childress, Chief Executive Officer of TTGI, said, "The acquisition of Insentra marks a transformative step for TTGI and demonstrates the execution of our strategy to build a global platform of specialised technology companies serving the IT channel. With Insentra joining the group, TTGI now operates with a truly international footprint spanning North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the broader Asia Pacific region. Just as importantly, Insentra's highly respected channel-only services model aligns perfectly with our commitment to enabling partners rather than competing with them. This transaction significantly strengthens our capabilities today while also establishing a strong foundation for future strategic acquisitions that expand the TTGI platform."

Ronnie Altit, Founder of Insentra and now Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at TTGI, said, "Insentra has always been built around a simple principle - partners first. Our 100% channel-only model ensures we never compete with the partners we support, allowing them to deliver exceptional outcomes for their customers while leveraging our specialised expertise. Joining TTGI creates new opportunities for our team and our partners as we combine our services capabilities with TTGI's broader technology platform. Together we can accelerate innovation, expand global delivery, and continue building a partner ecosystem that supports long-term growth."

Building a Global Platform Through Strategic Acquisitions

The Company believes the addition of Insentra represents an important step in TTGI's broader strategy of acquiring and integrating specialised technology companies that strengthen its global Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform. By combining complementary software platforms, services capabilities, and partner ecosystems, TTGI aims to create a scalable technology platform capable of supporting IT providers and both small and mid-market enterprise (SME) customers worldwide.

The Company continues to evaluate additional opportunities that align with its long-term strategy of building a global portfolio of channel-driven technology businesses.

About Insentra, a TTGI Company

Insentra is a collaborative IT services partner delivering specialised Advisory, Professional, and Managed Services exclusively through the IT channel. Founded in Sydney, Australia, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, Insentra provides partners and their clients with deep expertise across artificial intelligence, modern workplace, cloud, data, cybersecurity, and end-user computing.

For more information, visit www.insentra.com.au.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, TTGI is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

(3) Non-IFRS Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS, has no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to adjusted EBITDA presented by other companies. Rather, it is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS financial measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. There are certain limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures versus their nearest IFRS equivalents. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measure and view it in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. In evaluating non-IFRS financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we will continue to incur expenses similar to those adjusted in non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income (loss) before tax excluding depreciation and amortization expense, share based expense, gain/loss on change on fair value of derivatives, loss on debt settlement, government grants, foreign exchange gain/loss, interest and accretion and SRED refund. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to understand and evaluate the performance and trends of the Company's operations. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) before tax, the most comparable IFRS financial measure, for the years ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, is provided in the Annual Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288651

Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.