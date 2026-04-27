Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, today announced that its subsidiary Insentra has secured a strategic six figure engagement with a US-based enterprise energy services organization reflecting the Group's capabilities to deliver complex, partner-led technology solutions at scale.

The scope of the engagement includes: information architecture design, governance framework development, and pilot deployment including migration blueprint validation. The technologies involved include: Microsoft 365 (SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive), Microsoft Purview, Varonis, and Power Automate.

This engagement reflects:

TTGI's ability to execute complex enterprise transformations involving legacy data environments and governance modernization;

Ongoing demand for integrated, multi-technology solutions spanning data discovery, compliance, and cloud collaboration platforms;

Strength of the Company's partner ecosystem, with partner-led engagement and specialist delivery; and

Increasing enterprise focus on governance and data readiness as a precursor to AI and advanced analytics adoption.

While specific financial terms were not disclosed, the engagement is consistent with the Company's focus on:

Recurring revenue opportunities through subsequent phases including broader migration and governance expansion;

Expansion within enterprise customers via phased delivery starting with pilot and blueprint;

Long-term partner-led delivery models aligned to TTGI's channel-first strategy; and

Multi-phase transformation engagements that extend into advisory, professional, and managed services.

Ronnie Altit, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at TTGI, said, "This engagement reflects a growing shift in the market. Organizations are prioritizing governance, data visibility, and risk management upfront to ensure long-term success. What stands out here is the partner-led model combined with specialist execution. That's where TTGI continues to win by bringing together the right ecosystem to solve complex enterprise challenges in a structured way."

Doug Childress, Chief Executive Officer of TTGI, said, "This engagement demonstrates the strength of our operating model and the demand for our Technology-as-a-Service platform. By working through our partners and delivering specialized capabilities through our subsidiaries, we are able to support enterprise customers in tackling complex transformation programs while creating a pathway for long-term, recurring revenue."

About Insentra, a TTGI Company

Insentra is a collaborative IT services partner delivering specialised Advisory, Professional, and Managed Services exclusively through the IT channel. Founded in Sydney, Australia, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, Insentra provides partners and their clients with deep expertise across artificial intelligence, modern workplace, cloud, data, security, and end-user computing.

For more information, visit www.insentra.com.au.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294335

Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.